PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)
Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Adventureland Step-In Photo Op Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Another holiday step-in photo op has appeared at Magic Kingdom, this time in Adventureland. The photo-op features the bird hosts of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room in the corners. A Walt Disney World 50th anniversary medallion is on the front. The birds are all sitting on their perches with...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Disney Christmas Stories’ Parade Returns to Tokyo Disneyland
We need a little Christmas now, and fortunately, Disney Christmas has kicked off just in time at Tokyo Disneyland! For the first time since 2019, the “Disney Christmas Stories” parade has returned to the park, albeit with a few changes. So let’s explore this returning parade, now in its sixth year.
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Festival of Holidays 2022 Pins Arrive at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Merry Christmas! Hanukkah sameach! Habari gani! Whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year, we can all agree that Disney California Adventure is a pretty great place to gather and enjoy the spirit of the season together. And as part of the annual Festival of Holidays, you can pick up some special pins now at the park to commemorate!
Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park
With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida. Read the official announcement below:. “For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, Disney’s...
Christmas Tree and More 2022 Holiday Decorations Go Up at Universal Studios Florida
Christmas isn’t just taking over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but all of Universal Studios Florida. Holiday decorations can now be seen in almost every inch of the park. New York. We were excited to see the Universal Studios Florida Christmas tree towering over the New York area...
The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens in EPCOT After 8-Month Closure
The nursery module at The Seas With Nemo & Friends Pavilion in EPCOT has reopened after closing eight months ago in March 2022. Not much has actually changed inside the room, although some areas remain closed off for further refurbishment. Tanks have been replaced. This large tank near the windows...
NEW ‘World of Color’ MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted at Disneyland Resort last month, and today we found a new “World of Color” themed design!. This colorful World of Color band is now available at Disneyland Resort!. The band itself has the World of Color logo on one side, with the Disney California Adventure logo...
Marvel Kitchen Collection Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Avengers Assemble! An all new Marvel themed kitchen collection was spotted at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. These two hot pan holders come as a set. The pot holder is made of silicone. The front features a white background and different Avengers insignias. A sky blue borders the hexagon shape.
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Painting and Entrance Construction Continue on Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction at Universal Studios Florida
Work continues on the building that previously housed Shrek 4-D. It’s rumored that a “Minions” Villain-Con attraction will replace Shrek 4-D, and so far construction supports the rumor. It looks like the building is being renamed. The wall above the Transformers meet-and-greet now reads “Stage 40.”
Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk
Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
Painting Begins on Marvel Super Hero Island Façades at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
After construction walls went up months ago, we’re finally seeing progress behind them on Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Cherry pickers were parked in front of the giant Electro flat during our most recent visit. Some elements of the façade have been removed around...
Disneyland & Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Access to Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Lenses Over Holiday Season
This holiday season, Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as retirees, will receive complimentary access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a relatively new feature on the My Disney Experience app. The feature is available through mobile devices. Complimentary access will be available now through...
Half of Thunder Falls Terrace Closed Due to Leak at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Half of the Thunder Falls Terrace dining room in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed off due to a leaky roof. Black curtains and plants block access to some of the dining area. The leaky roof is apparently due to Hurricane Ian a month ago. For more information...
Holiday Magic Shots Now Available at Disney California Adventure, Photo Expiration Date Extended
Holiday Magic Shots are now available in front of the Buena Vista Street Christmas tree at Disney California Adventure. The first Magic Shot we did with a PhotoPass photographer had us blowing snowflakes from our hands. We then found ourselves trapped in a snow globe. Another Magic Shot is available...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney Springs 11/2/22 (Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise, World of Disney Holiday Merchandise and Decor Arrives, Holiday Walt Disney World Resort Pins, & More)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today we are planning on doing some shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs. We are also going to check out the November cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs. Let’s get started. We didn’t see any new holiday...
