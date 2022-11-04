Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Jason Ritter Reveals the Secret to His Successful Marriage With Melanie Lynskey
After marrying Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey two years ago, actor and producer Jason Ritter says he's discovered the key to a successful marriage. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Raising Dion star revealed what he sees as the most unexpected source of marital happiness: growth. “Do the best job you can at listening and being willing to grow and change,” he says.
brides.com
Who Is Oscar Isaac's Wife? 11 Facts About Elvira Lind
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind first met and started dating in 2012, got married in 2017, and have since become one of Hollywood's biggest power couples. While many may know Issac from his numerous leading roles, Lind is also becoming a well-known figure thanks to the films she has successfully directed.
Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover
Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl. Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine. Rounding out Lopez’s ensembles for the accompanying editorial were a variety of dramatic outfits, including a black Balenciaga couture gown, gauzy pink Gucci gown, taupe and navy Saint Laurent blazer, blouse and sheer skirt,...
Sylvester Stallone Strikes A Pose With His Daughters In New Family Photo
Sylvester Stallone revealed his new project with his kids in an Instagram post with a caption, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for ‘Tiger Eye’ canned coffee available. Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. This venture resulted a great opportunity for the actor to bond and work with his three daughters, Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia, who he shares with former model and business-savvy wife, Jennifer Flavin.
'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'
She told "Good Morning America" fans of her 2004 comedy ask her what day it is — referencing her "October 3" line — and she always falls for it.
brides.com
A Magical Multi-Day Wedding With a Kygo Performance in Puglia, Italy
When Sam Hirschmann and Eli Boskey first met, they were in two very different places in their lives. “I was a California girl who played volleyball at USC and had been working on the trading floor at Bank of America,” Sam recalls. “Eli was an American Israeli who had backpacked New Zealand and Asia and moved to New York City to manage restaurants in hopes of pursuing acting. It was sort of kismet that we both decided at the same time to finally have the courage to go to acting school and pursue a life in the arts.” It’s where their paths crossed, at William Esper Studio in Manhattan.
brides.com
Kristen Bell Says Her Wedding to Dax Shepard Was the “Easiest Day” of Her Life
Wedding planning is a notoriously stressful and busy time for engaged couples. From making a guest list and choosing floral arrangements to selecting the dinner menu and finalizing the seating chart, there are so many different tasks that need to get done. But for some couples, completing all of those tasks doesn't lead to high anxiety. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the perfect example. In an interview with Today on November 7, 2022, The Good Place star reminisced about her wedding day, which took place in October of 2013, and admitted that the celebration was the “easiest day” of her life.
Comments / 0