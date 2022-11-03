Read full article on original website
Bridgeport youth athletes come together to put flags out for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading placed flags for Veterans Day. Head Coach of Bridgeport Mighty Mite football, Sam Romano, said this was an important team activity that taught many lessons. “The kids show respect to people that have sacrificed. Some of the people that...
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday. Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing. The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson...
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Janet Larry Sabatelli
Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on...
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify 2 men involved in mall thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men reportedly involved in separate thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. The first man was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that happened on Nov. 3. Below are additional photos from a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department.
Barbara G. Mayer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Scattered showers end the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching from the west will keep shower chances alive tonight through the entirety of tomorrow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
“Shoe Sensation” store chain hosting sock drive for veterans
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A regional shoe store chain is beginning its 7th annual drive in support of veterans. From now until the end of the year Shoe Sensation stores throughout the region are collecting new pairs of socks. The shoe chains Buckhannon location is partnering with the V.F.W. Post...
Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
Former bank teller sentenced for taking nearly $100K from Salem bank
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former bank teller at Summit Community Bank in Salem has been sentenced for taking nearly $100,000 from the bank. 31-year-old David Ritter, of Salem, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for taking nearly $100,000 from customer accounts, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Beautiful weather before rain returns on Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After spotty rain showers today, high pressure will bring warm weather and sunshine through Thursday. Rain returns as a system from the west collides with remnants of a tropical system at the end of the week. After the rain is over, much cooler air will enter for the weekend.
7th annual SleepOut event helps to raise awareness and money for homeless youth
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in Parkersburg have put up their tents and will be spending the night sleeping outside to raise awareness for teen homelessness. The national event is put on locally by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. This is the first year back after taking...
Warm, sunny Monday, but what happens after today?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few showers yesterday morning, we’re starting off this workweek with warm, sunny conditions. But as for what happens after today, find out in the video above!. After a nice start to the weekend and rain showers yesterday morning, a high-pressure system will push...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
