ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

LylaJeanne
4d ago

It’s happening in America too! Shelters are at their breaking point. Kill shelters are overwhelmed. If you can help please do. I can’t sleep some nights because I know animals are being euthanized by the droves. This inflation is killing them.

Reply
4
Related
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
The Independent

Woman with two wombs births twins with different skin colours

A woman who was born with two wombs was shocked when she gave birth to twins with different skin colours.Jade Buckingham, 25, welcomed twins Lanaé and Lavell, now four, in 2018 with “totally different” skin tones.The twins, who formed from two separate eggs, grew independently in Jade’s wombs and had their own umbilical cords and sacs.In February 2014, when Jade was 17, she suffered four miscarriages that required her to have a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure which clears the uterine lining after a miscarriage.It was during the procedure that medics detected Jade had a vaginal septum – a...
The Guardian

How to save money on pet care as the cost of living rises

Owning a pet can be an expensive business. From food to vet care, there are a range of obligatory outgoings, and with the soaring cost of living, many owners are worried about meeting the costs of looking after their pets. According to a survey of 4,000 people carried out for...
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
People

French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes

BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy