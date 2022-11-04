Read full article on original website
LylaJeanne
4d ago
It’s happening in America too! Shelters are at their breaking point. Kill shelters are overwhelmed. If you can help please do. I can’t sleep some nights because I know animals are being euthanized by the droves. This inflation is killing them.
Reply
4
Related
Abandoned and Sheltered Pets on the Rise As Economy and Inflation Impact More Families
Dogs are being abandoned, and rescue centers are overwhelmed as the increased cost of living leads to people getting rid of pets taken in during the pandemic. One charity has seen a 75 percent increase compared to last year, and another says owners threaten to dump their dogs on the street when told there is no room.
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Rescued Pit Bull Wanting To Be Cradled 'Like a Baby' Melts Hearts Online
A heartwarming video of a rescue pit bull in her "happy place" has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.7 million views. Pit bulls have a controversial reputation, with some believing they are too dangerous to have as pets. But in this video, Ruby the pit bull can be seen...
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Woman with two wombs births twins with different skin colours
A woman who was born with two wombs was shocked when she gave birth to twins with different skin colours.Jade Buckingham, 25, welcomed twins Lanaé and Lavell, now four, in 2018 with “totally different” skin tones.The twins, who formed from two separate eggs, grew independently in Jade’s wombs and had their own umbilical cords and sacs.In February 2014, when Jade was 17, she suffered four miscarriages that required her to have a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure which clears the uterine lining after a miscarriage.It was during the procedure that medics detected Jade had a vaginal septum – a...
Italian Mastiff Dog Protecting Toddler From 'Attack' Divides Internet
A dog seemingly jumping in to protect a toddler from an "attack" is being praised online. In a video shared to TikTok on September 22 by user Sarah (@sarah_rue1), her partner Lawrence demonstrates what happens when he pretends to shove his 3-year-old son. Rip—a 9-month-old Cane Corso (a type of...
How to save money on pet care as the cost of living rises
Owning a pet can be an expensive business. From food to vet care, there are a range of obligatory outgoings, and with the soaring cost of living, many owners are worried about meeting the costs of looking after their pets. According to a survey of 4,000 people carried out for...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Terrified Reaction to Being in the Shelter After Leaving Foster Home Is Heartbreaking
Being in a shelter can sometimes be a traumatic experience for animals. Shelters are often uncomfortable and loud, and the animals get limited attention because the staff has so many animals to care for. One pup was recently back in the shelter after spending time in a foster home and his reaction to being back is heartbreaking.
370 dogs and cats died in a Chinese 'death truck' heading to a meat market, animals rights group says
Animal rights groups in China found more than 1,400 dogs and cats on a "death truck." Around 370 of the dogs and cats had died by the time they were discovered, said activists. The animals were being transported to Yulin county, where the dog and cat meat trade is prevalent.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
Comments / 1