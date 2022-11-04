ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
247Sports

Grades: LSU

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for sixth-ranked Alabama following its overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. With the loss, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to drop back-to-back road starts since John Parker Wilson in 2007. Young's fourth interception of the season extinguished a scoring opportunity on UA's opening possession of the game. The outing marked just the second time Young has completed less than 50 percent of his passes as the starter.
wbrz.com

Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision

Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
