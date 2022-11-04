Read full article on original website
Why Terrion Arnold missed LSU; how Bryce Young feels after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cornerback Terrion Arnold was not spotted during warmups inside Tiger Stadium and ultimately did not travel to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s road game at LSU. On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained why the redshirt freshman was absent. “He was sick,” said Saban to kick...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Clemson And Alabama Lose, Done For CFP?
Jerry Palm joins Zach Aldridge to discuss Clemson and Alabama losing and if they're done for the CFP.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
Grades: LSU
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for sixth-ranked Alabama following its overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. With the loss, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to drop back-to-back road starts since John Parker Wilson in 2007. Young's fourth interception of the season extinguished a scoring opportunity on UA's opening possession of the game. The outing marked just the second time Young has completed less than 50 percent of his passes as the starter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Daniels' father shares what it was like watching LSU beat Alabama
Jayden Daniels and his family had the ultimate Tiger Stadium experience Saturday with LSU’s thrilling overtime win over division rival Alabama. After the game, WAFB 9 caught up with Jayden Daniels’ father, Javon, to talk about a game the family will never forget. Being here in Tiger Stadium...
wbrz.com
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
Portal players of the week: LSU's defensive transfers | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, 247Sports' Grace Remington and Clint Brewster discuss LSU's defense in their upset over Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision
Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU has received a monstrous fine after storming the field following their overtime upset of Alabama.
Recruits in Death Valley sound off on LSU's victory over Alabama
Brian Kelly and the Tigers were already hot on the trail. The win over Alabama should keep the momentum going.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
247Sports
