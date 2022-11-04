BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for sixth-ranked Alabama following its overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. With the loss, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to drop back-to-back road starts since John Parker Wilson in 2007. Young's fourth interception of the season extinguished a scoring opportunity on UA's opening possession of the game. The outing marked just the second time Young has completed less than 50 percent of his passes as the starter.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO