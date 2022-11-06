ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League draw?

By Luke Baker
 2 days ago

Liverpool racked up 15 points in their Champions League group to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.

Despite that impressive haul, Jurgen Klopp ’s troops could only finish as runners-up in Group A, as Napoli similarly only lost one game to finish on 15 points but had a better record in the head to head matches between the sides and topped the pool.

It means a couple of European heavyweights, in the form of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are among Liverpool’s potential last-16 opponents but a bounceback performance to beat Napoli 2-0 on the final matchday - having suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend - will have restored Klopp’s confidence in his troops.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only four possible opponents in the round of 16. The Reds will face either Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto or Real Madrid - all of whom won their respective groups.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA’s website HERE , while BT Sport will be showing it live on BT Sport 1. You can also stay across the draw with us with our live blog on https://www.independent.co.uk/

Who is in the draw?

The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.

Group winners (seeded)

  • Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)
  • Benfica (POR, Group H)
  • Chelsea (ENG, Group E)
  • Manchester City (ENG, Group G)
  • Napoli (ITA, Group A)
  • Porto (POR, Group B)
  • Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)
  • Tottenham (ENG, Group D)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

  • AC Milan (ITA, Group E)
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)
  • Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)
  • Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)
  • Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)
  • Liverpool (ENG, Group A)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)
  • RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)

Who can the English teams get?

Given the restrictions meaning you can’t play a team who were in your group or are from the same country, there are a limited number of sides each English team could face.

Chelsea can only draw: Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Liverpool can only draw: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid

Man City can only draw: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Tottenham can only draw: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

When are the round of 16 matches played?

The first legs will be played on 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March. Kick-offs for all games are at 8pm GMT. Seeded teams will play the second leg at home.

What are the other Champions League key dates?

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

