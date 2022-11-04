Read full article on original website
Narcity
2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US
Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
