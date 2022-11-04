Twitter employees brace for layoffs today as Elon Musk's takeover continues

Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter began advertising the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple's app store on Saturday, following new owner Elon Musk's promised overhaul of the social media platform's verification system. The once-free blue check mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will soon available to any Twitter Blue user who...
Election Day is coming. Here's what to think about before sharing news
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it's useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's because anyone who's online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction. Now you may ask, "But...
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cast a bright spotlight on the age-old problem of antisemitism in recent weeks, with his offensive remarks inspiring other demonstrations of hate and stoking fears among the Jewish community. Ye's promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories did bring about some condemnation...
Women to Watch from JAKIB Media Partners
JAKIB Media Partners presents Women to Watch with Sue Rocco, showcasing the Delaware Valley's women who are making a difference in their communities and climbing to the highest levels in their industries.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0