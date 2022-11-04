BATON ROUGE — The night was why head coach Brian Kelly wanted to come to LSU. The result — way ahead of schedule in any LSU fan’s wildest dreams — was exactly why he was brought to the wild and ecstatic party that was Tiger Stadium Saturday night to begin with.
I guess I’m just not a grassy knoll kind of guy. Also, I think it would have been far more complicated for Hollywood to fake a moon landing in a remote sound studio than to go ahead and land earthlings on the real thing. Didn’t Neil and Buzz bring back tons of green cheese to prove it?
LSU and Alabama is always a big game. So this will be exactly the kind of night that lured Brian Kelly away from a perfectly good job at Notre Dame to take over the LSU program. “It’s not pressure,” Kelly said. “It’s a privilege to play in games like this.”...
Comments / 0