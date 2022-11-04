Read full article on original website
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
DOTD to spend $700,000 on La. 27 improvements in DeQuincy
Lane changes, sidewalk upgrades, a pedestrian crosswalk and bike paths are planned for DeQuincy. The state Department of Transportation and the U.S. The Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration will spend $700,000 on the mile of roadway between the intersection of La. 27 and La. 12 (by Burger King) south to Richardson Road (100 feet north of the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks). The result will be a three-lane road with a center turn lane, north and south bike paths and a pedestrian crosswalk at the Douglas Road intersection. Sidewalks at city street intersections will be upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act compatible curb ramps. The marked midblock crosswalk will be added at the Booker/Douglas Road intersection.
Some Calcasieu voting locations being relocated
Some voting locations have been relocated for the upcoming elections. All residents who usually vote at Prien Lake Park Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, will be relocated to Prien Lake Elementary School, 3741 Nelson Road, (Precinct Nos. 362 and 363). This move is due to hurricane damage repairs. All...
Calcasieu voters urged to be prepared ahead of Tuesday
Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking voters to do some homework before heading to the polls on Tuesday. “Early voting was brisk and over 10 percent of Calcasieu voters have already cast their ballots,” Jones said. “This indicates a fairly strong interest leading up to election day.”
Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies to participate in No Shave November
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “For the month...
11/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, 7258 Choupique Road, Sulphur — sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; criminal conspiracy; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000l direct contempt of court. Bond: $257,500.
Rams rally, score winning TD in final minute to beat Barbe 35-31
Acadiana scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a comeback victory in a 35-31 District 3-5A win over Barbe Friday night. The loss ended Barbe’s playoff hopes. The Bucs finished with a 5-5 record, including a 3-5 mark in district. Keven Williams scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard burst...
Iowa’s playoff ready, closes out by beating Cecilia
IOWA — With the District 3-3A title alway in hand, the Iowa Yellow Jackets tuned up for the playoffs with a quality nondistrict win, beating Cecilia 17-7 Thursday night to close the regular season. The Yellow Jackets (9-1) will wait to see if they finish high enough in the...
Once-proud programs meet, McNeese, EIU trod along path back to respectability
Two former elite football programs going through tough seasons meet tonight for the first time in 29 years. Eastern Illinois comes to Lake Charles as a rebuilding team with a first-year head coach. That should sound familiar for McNeese State fans, who see their program in exactly the same spot.
St. Louis rolls to win, converts on key downs
JENNINGS — For 24 minutes, Jennings was ready to give head coach Rusty Phelps one more game. But the magic of St. Louis Catholic quarterback James Reina rallied the Saints in the second half for a 31-21 win on Thursday at Jerry Simmons Stadium. It was likely the final...
Reason to celebrate: Losing streak ends at four games
Behind Deonta McMahon’s career night, the Cowboys offense lived up to some of its promise. The senior running back became the first McNeese State player to rush for more than 200 yards since Justin Pratt had 206 against Lamar in 2019. McMahon, the Southland Conference rushing leader, finished with...
McNeese State Preview Day gives prospective students a sneak peek
McNeese State University’s Preview Day for prospective students and their families was held Saturday in the Ward Memorial Arena in the Rec Complex. Preview Day is a campus-wide open house where participants can learn about admissions, colleges and offered majors, Student Central, campus life and take a campus tour..
