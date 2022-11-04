Read full article on original website
'We are the future': Meet first-time voters supporting Republicans this cycle
Katelyn Diaz thinks it's time for the GOP to take notice of its young members. "There's people who don't want to pass on the microphone or the torch," said Diaz, a sophomore at University of California Irvine. "But I see young people in the Republican Party rising up more and more."
Politicians need to mobilize Black male voters ahead of the midterms, experts say
With one day left before voting ends in this year's midterm elections, the latest NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll shows some warning signs for Democrats — specifically regarding who is more likely to vote in this year's races. Across factors including age, race, income and gender, the survey shows Black voters...
6 Senate Races To Watch On Election Day
In the U.S. Senate, Democrats currently hold control with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker, but that could all change on Election Day.
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
In Washington state, controversial ties and rhetoric are upending a House race
On a recent evening, a crowd was getting riled up during a debate between two candidates vying to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The debate, hosted by nearby Oregon Public Radio on the campus of Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash. saw audience outbursts towards the candidates, the moderator and each other.
The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said they have received correspondence from former President Donald Trump's team and have extended his deadline to turn over documents by another week. When the panel issued its subpoena for Trump, it said the records were originally due on...
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
Past is prologue in two new books that explore the Trump era
Maggie Haberman's biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has been among the most anticipated accounts of the 45th president's impact on American politics. Robert Draper's new book on the post-Trump state of Republican politics, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost...
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process...
Your election night guide, hour-by-hour
Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've identified several races that might give you a sense of the way the political wind is blowing (organized by poll close time):
Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday that his far-right group had no plan to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and that the members of his organization who did barrel into the building that day made a "stupid" decision. Rhodes, who was testifying in his own defense, is...
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Election Day is coming. Here's what to think about before sharing news
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it's useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's because anyone who's online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction. Now you may ask, "But...
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
Inflation is top issue in this week's midterms
Like a movie monster from the 1970s, inflation is back and drawing crowds at a polling station near you. Rising prices are the number one concern for voters in this year's midterm elections, outpacing abortion, crime and other hot-button issues. More than one in three voters cited inflation as their...
Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
