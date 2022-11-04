ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters

Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Your election night guide, hour-by-hour

Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've identified several races that might give you a sense of the way the political wind is blowing (organized by poll close time):
GEORGIA STATE
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients

When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
VALPARAISO, IN
Atlanta, GA
