Lane changes, sidewalk upgrades, a pedestrian crosswalk and bike paths are planned for DeQuincy. The state Department of Transportation and the U.S. The Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration will spend $700,000 on the mile of roadway between the intersection of La. 27 and La. 12 (by Burger King) south to Richardson Road (100 feet north of the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks). The result will be a three-lane road with a center turn lane, north and south bike paths and a pedestrian crosswalk at the Douglas Road intersection. Sidewalks at city street intersections will be upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act compatible curb ramps. The marked midblock crosswalk will be added at the Booker/Douglas Road intersection.

DEQUINCY, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO