DC News Now

Dan Cox on crime, trans student athletes and immigration

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox talks about his stance on reducing crime, his views on transgender student athletes, immigration and his final message to voters before Election Day. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
mocoshow.com

Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15

Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race

the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book

Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
themsuspokesman.com

What’s at stake for Maryland this election?

A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
WTOP

Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever

Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month. — the highest amount on record. MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.
cnsmaryland.org

Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens

This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
mymcmedia.org

Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’

This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
washingtoninformer.com

DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal

Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
wypr.org

More than 761,300 people have already voted before Election Day in Maryland, see turnout by party

Registered Democrats are casting ballots ahead of Election Day at a disproportionately higher rate, according to data from the state. About 64% of mail-in ballots received through Sunday night and ballots submitted in-person during early voting combined — more than 480,000 ballots — came from registered Democrats, according to an analysis of data from the State Board of Elections. By comparison, about 54% of the 4.1 million eligible active voters in Maryland are registered Democrats.
