Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Cox on crime, trans student athletes and immigration
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox talks about his stance on reducing crime, his views on transgender student athletes, immigration and his final message to voters before Election Day. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15
Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
Wes Moore on inflation, running mate Aruna Miller and final message to voters
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — In their final conversation before Election Day, Wes Moore talks to Capitol Review’s host Tasmin Mahfuz about his plans to curb inflation, why he chose Aruna Miller as his running mate and his message to voters when they head to the polls. “I want people to remember that this is […]
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Michael Jackson, Candidate For Maryland State Senate District 27
DUNKIRK, Md. — The Midterm Elections in Maryland are just around the corner, meaning several state senate seats will be contested on November 8th. One of the more high-profile races is in Legislative District 27, where incumbent Michael Jackson[D] will run for a second term against several others. Jackson,...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book
Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
themsuspokesman.com
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
WTOP
Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever
Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month. — the highest amount on record. MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
cnsmaryland.org
Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens
This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
mymcmedia.org
Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’
This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WMDT.com
Dual Enrollment in community college classes now free for high school students in maryland
MARYLAND- A big change is here for high school students in Maryland looking to get ahead and take college classes while still in high school. Maryland’s dual enrollment program now has free tuition for students in the state, looking to take classes at their local community colleges. WorWic Community...
washingtoninformer.com
DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal
Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
wypr.org
More than 761,300 people have already voted before Election Day in Maryland, see turnout by party
Registered Democrats are casting ballots ahead of Election Day at a disproportionately higher rate, according to data from the state. About 64% of mail-in ballots received through Sunday night and ballots submitted in-person during early voting combined — more than 480,000 ballots — came from registered Democrats, according to an analysis of data from the State Board of Elections. By comparison, about 54% of the 4.1 million eligible active voters in Maryland are registered Democrats.
Comments / 0