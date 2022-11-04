ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

Terry Brumback
4d ago

Mellinnals millennials are like hippies. They will always be there but will play little or no significance in the future.

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy