Georgia State

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
