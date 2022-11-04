Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Election Results NC | Midterm Election 2022 results across the Triangle
You can count on ABC11 to have the results as soon as they are released after the polls close.
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
6 Senate Races To Watch On Election Day
In the U.S. Senate, Democrats currently hold control with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker, but that could all change on Election Day.
GOP Blows Off Evidence That Trump Incited Mob
After a day of watching chilling footage of the deadly Capitol riot, several GOP lawmakers are refusing to recognize it was Donald Trump’s fault.
