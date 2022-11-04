Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could be Surprise Team in on Justin Verlander This Offseason
It's possible the Dodgers could use all the help they need with their pitching rotation
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
Click2Houston.com
WORLD SERIES CHAMPS: Astros are World Champions after defeating the Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
Five years after the Houston Astros won the World Series on the road, the team delivered a championship performance in front of a home crowd at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. The Astros won four runs to one. WATCH KPRC 2+ LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VICTORY. INNING BY INNING RECAP...
Vicksburg Post
Astros finish off Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Alvarez blasted a three-run drive...
ng-sportingnews.com
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out to lead off Game 6, only to be saved by a brutal call
Batters will often turn and walk to first base to try to sell a potential Ball 4 call, but on Saturday in the World Series, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out, only to find out he still had life. Schwarber watched as a fastball from Astros starter...
The Houston Astros have won the World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
