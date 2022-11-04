Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine updates: Iran admits sending drones to Russia, millions without power (Nov. 7)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Anticipation is mounting for a possible battle for Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine. Kremlin-installed officials have been evacuating civilians in preparation for a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive. And Ukraine will be...
A Russian businessman linked to Putin admits to U.S. election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. "Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD
China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
In southern Ukraine, Kherson residents live in fear — and hope — as battle looms
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The brewing fight for the southern port city of Kherson is one that could change the trajectory of the war. It's also one that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the Ukrainians could win. A majority of the city's residents have fled. Government offices have...
The U.N. chief tells the climate summit: Cooperate or perish
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — "Cooperate or perish," the United Nations chief told dozens of leaders gathered Monday for international climate talks, warning them that the world is "on a highway to climate hell" and urging the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States, to work together to avert it.
Russia installs ‘dragon’s teeth’ barriers to slow advance of Ukrainian forces
Russia is stepping up its efforts to build substantial obstacle barriers to slow the advance of Ukrainian forces in key locations it is defending, including around the devastated city of Mariupol, the UK Ministry of Defence has said. Its intelligence assessment on Tuesday said the Russian military was using two...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work
A Nairobi court has ordered striking Kenya Airways pilots to return to work by Wednesday morning, a breakthrough for the beleaguered carrier after the days-long walkout forced flight cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded. The carrier had earlier said that the strike had forced it to cancel most of its flights but Kilavuka vowed that the airline would "do everything possible to return to normalcy in the shortest time".
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said they have received correspondence from former President Donald Trump's team and have extended his deadline to turn over documents by another week. When the panel issued its subpoena for Trump, it said the records were originally due on...
U.N. plan would help warn people in vulnerable countries about climate threats
The United Nations announced a plan Monday to ensure people in developing countries can be warned ahead of time when there's a risk of climate-related hazards like extreme storms and floods. The Early Warnings for All initiative is part of a broader effort to help low-income countries adapt to the...
FIFA's former leader says making Qatar a World Cup host was a mistake
Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA's president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia in his first major...
As Netanyahu forms Israeli government, U.S. may boycott one of his far-right allies
TEL AVIV — Some of Israel's allies abroad are concerned about the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint far-right politicians to key positions as he forms a new government. Netanyahu, who was prime minister for more than a decade until being ousted last year, is making his way back...
Here's what happened today at the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
International climate negotiations got underway today with dire warnings about climate-driven disasters, pleas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a plan for a new global weather early warning system. The United Nations, which organizes annual climate negotiations, says about 44,000 people are attending this year's meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt....
Developing countries want climate reparations. Here's what it could cost
For small islands in the Pacific, a powerful cyclone can be devastating. In 2020, Cyclone Harold hit the island nation of Vanuatu, destroying schools and fields of crops. In one province, 90% of the population lost their homes. The $600 million in damage represents more than 60% of the country's...
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
Inflation is top issue in this week's midterms
Like a movie monster from the 1970s, inflation is back and drawing crowds at a polling station near you. Rising prices are the number one concern for voters in this year's midterm elections, outpacing abortion, crime and other hot-button issues. More than one in three voters cited inflation as their...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0