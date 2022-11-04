Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Voting-rights advocates fear overzealous poll challengers on Election Day
On Election Day, poll challengers could be heading to precincts across the state. Observing and challenging election irregularities at polling sites is a process laid out in Michigan law. But voting-rights advocates are concerned some challengers will take things too far. One organization sending out challengers is the Election Integrity...
wkar.org
New rule requires Michigan deer hunters to report harvest within 72 hours
With deer hunting season underway, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources now requires hunters to report their harvest electronically within 72 hours. Tom Weston, chief technology officer at the Michigan DNR said in previous seasons, they would send out paper surveys to hunters to get an estimate of deer harvests.
wkar.org
Food banks grapple with inflation, high demand and low supply
Food banks across Michigan are struggling to provide against a backdrop of high inflation, shipping problems and growing demand. Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz says since August, her organization has tracked a 15 percent month over month increase in the number of households coming to local food distribution sites.
