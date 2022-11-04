- #1 girls' name: Jennifer

- #2 girls' name: Jessica

- #3 girls' name: Ashley

This year brought Ashley to the top three, which, meaning "ash-tree," was originally an old English surname from the 1600s. It became a popular first name for boys in the 1940s when Ashley Wilkes was the name of the main character in "Gone with the Wind." But its popularity resurfaced, this time for girls, at the same time that character Ashley Abbott appeared on the household soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

You may also like: 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family