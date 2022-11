- #1 girls' name: Jennifer

- #2 girls' name: Melissa

- #3 girls' name: Amy

What is sometimes referred to as the "Jennifer Juggernaut" continued to reign in name popularity, but Melissa took the second spot from Amy. In Greek mythology, Melissa was the name of a mythical forest nymph, and was also a character in Shakespeare's play "Twelfth Night."

