- #1 girls' name: Jennifer

- #2 girls' name: Melissa

- #3 girls' name: Amanda

While Jennifer and Melissa held the top two spots, Amanda slipped to #3 and was a name that would come in and out of the top three over the next several years. From Latin, the name means "worthy of love," and was popular among playwrights and authors dating back to the 17th century. Another famous Jennifer was born this year—actor Jennifer Love Hewitt.