For the first time, Mary was no longer the most popular name for baby girls, having been overtaken by Linda. It's possible that the reason Linda shot up to #1 and remained there for the next three years was because of Jack Lawrence's hit song of the same name released at the end of 1946. In 1947, 5.8% of baby girls born were named Linda. Patricia remained popular at #3.