Most popular baby names for girls the year you were born

People can follow trends throughout time by looking at how fashion and music change—and the reasons why. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names that parents give to their newborn babies. Of course, people name their children for different reasons, but the most common influences include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.

Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls' names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actor who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker rounded up the most popular girl names from 1915 to 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Additionally, we did a little extra digging to glean insights into why these names were used so much at the time. See if you can guess the reasons behind the different names' popularity: some are obvious, but others may surprise you.

You may also like: States with the most single-parent households