- #1 girls' name: Jessica

- #2 girls' name: Ashley

- #3 girls' name: Jennifer

This was the year that Jennifer was knocked out of the top spot as people started realizing it was overused. Jessica Lange had recently come onto the film scene. She quickly gained popularity, possibly due to her performance in "King Kong" and her two Oscar nominations the year before, putting Jessica at #1. A famous Jessica born this year was actor Jessica Lucas, known for her roles on TV shows "The Resident" and "Gotham."

