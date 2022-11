- #1 girls' name: Jessica

- #2 girls' name: Ashley

- #3 girls' name: Sarah

Jessica and Ashley remained the two most popular girls' names, above newcomer Sarah, which would only be in the top three this one time. Sarah, meaning "princess,'' is found in the Torah, the Quran, and the Bible as the name of the wife of Abraham. Sarah's fame in 1993 could be partly thanks to singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan jumping to global fame with her album "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy."