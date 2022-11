- #1 girls' name: Ashley

- #2 girls' name: Jessica

- #3 girls' name: Amanda

Amanda took Brittany's place at #3. Jessica was second, and Ashley remained at #1; this could be partly thanks to the popularity of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," where the cute little sister was named Ashley, played by Tatyana Ali.

