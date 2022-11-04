ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

1961

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dQqj_0iyeaQuX00

- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Lisa

- #3 girls' name: Susan

This was Mary's last year as the most popular girl's name. Lisa, historically a nickname of Elizabeth meaning "pledged to God," came into the top three. The name would remain in the top three for 11 years.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Sylvester Stallone Strikes A Pose With His Daughters In New Family Photo

Sylvester Stallone revealed his new project with his kids in an Instagram post with a caption, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for ‘Tiger Eye’ canned coffee available. Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. This venture resulted a great opportunity for the actor to bond and work with his three daughters, Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia, who he shares with former model and business-savvy wife, Jennifer Flavin.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy