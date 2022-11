- #1 girls' name: Jennifer

- #2 girls' name: Lisa

- #3 girls' name: Kimberly

In 1971, Jennifer began its reign in first place where it remained for several years, likely in part due to the film "Summer of '42," starring Jennifer O'Neill, and "Love Story," the main character of which is named Jennifer. It was also the beginning of a trend of people giving their children names beginning with the letter 'J.'

