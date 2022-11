Publispei is one of the oldest TV and film production companies in Italy and creator of some of the country’s most beloved, long-running series such as Un Medico In Famiglia and I Cesaroni. Until now, the company’s renown has been confined to Italy but company president Verdiana Bixio wants to change this and expand its international footprint. The Rome-based producer is in Los Angeles this week for the Italian TV Forum&Festival (ITTV) where she will present Publispei’s upcoming high-end crime show Flowers Over The Inferno on Tuesday (November 8). The presentation will be part of a larger Rai Fiction ITTV showcase of upcoming...

25 MINUTES AGO