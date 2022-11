- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Debra

- #3 girls' name: Linda

While the top three name rankings remained the same, the spelling of Deborah became shorter, losing the "o" in the middle and the "h" at the end. Quite a few baby girls were named after Mexican actor Linda Christian, the first Bond girl. Linda Hamilton, who made waves in the film "Terminator" more than 30 years later, was born this year.