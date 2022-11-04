ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1920-1924

- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Dorothy

- #3 girls' name: Helen

Mary kept the top spot during this period while Dorothy moved to second place. Dorothy is a Greek name meaning "gift of god." In the 1920s, people started naming their children after figures in popular culture, and Dorothy was a common name of many actors in the silent movie era— including Dorothy MacKaill and Dorothy Dandridge, the first Black actor in a lead role to be nominated for an Academy Award. In the #3 spot was Helen, also a Greek name, meaning "shining light."

