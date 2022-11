- #1 girls' name: Lisa

- #2 girls' name: Michelle

- #3 girls' name: Jennifer

When Jennifer moved onto the list in third place, it was the beginning of a 16-year period in which the name would remain among the three most popular for baby girls. It originates from the name Guinevere, who was the wife of King Arthur, and means "white wave." One of the most famous Jennifers was born this year—Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the sitcom "Friends."