- #1 girls' name: Lisa

- #2 girls' name: Kimberly

- #3 girls' name: Mary

This year saw the entrance of Kimberly, an old English name meaning "ruler" into the top three. It is also the name of a South African town famous for its diamond mines. Lisa was the most popular again. A famous Lisa born this year was Lisa Edelstein, known for her role in the medical dramas "House" and "The Good Doctor."