- #1 girls' name: Linda

- #2 girls' name: Mary

- #3 girls' name: Barbara

Linda remained the most popular name with 56,678 babies being given the name that year. Barbara—the feminine form of Barbarus in Greek or Latin—came in third again. This year, Shirley Temple named her newborn daughter Linda Susan. Still true today, the popularity of names often goes up after famous people give them to their children.