- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Deborah

- #3 girls' name: Linda

Deborah remained popular, likely with the fame of singer and actor Debbie Reynolds, whose film "Bundle of Joy" had just been released and for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Mary stayed on top.

