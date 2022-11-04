- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Dorothy

- #3 girls' name: Betty

While Mary and Dorothy stayed on top, the third spot was taken by Betty. It had previously only been a nickname for Elizabeth; but during the 1920s, Betty started being used as a formal first name, fit for the flapper era, when actors like Betty Compson and Betty Bronson, whose names were actually Eleanor and Elizabeth, started using Betty as their stage names. In 1927, Betty Harford, who went on to gain fame through her roles in "The Twilight Zone," was born.