- #1 girls' name: Lisa

- #2 girls' name: Mary

- #3 girls' name: Susan

One of the best known Lisas, Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe in the sitcom "Friends," was born in 1963. It was also the year that Leonardo da Vinci's painting, the "Mona Lisa," was shown at U.S. art museums. Mary was again down to #2 and Susan was in the top three for the last time.