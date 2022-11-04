- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Helen

- #3 girls' name: Dorothy

Mary topped the list of popular names from 1915-1919, and had, in fact, been the most popular girl name for many centuries well before that. At the time, its popularity arose from its religious significance—Mary is the Anglicized form of the name Maria, which is derived from the Hebrew name Miriam. Mary was the mother of Jesus in the Bible, the Torah, and the Quran. Mary Anderson, best known for her roles in "Gone with the Wind" and Alfred Hitchcock's "Lifeboat," was born in 1918.