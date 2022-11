- #1 girls' name: Mary

- #2 girls' name: Barbara

- #3 girls' name: Patricia

Patricia, meaning "noble" in Latin, came in as the third most popular name, behind Barbara. These were tense years leading up to and through the U.S.'s involvement in World War II. Mary, which was still at the top, was the name given to Mary Wells, the singer who would later help define the sounds of Motown in the 1960s.