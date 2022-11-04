ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

smasher
4d ago

Not a chance. Queen Elizabeth already told Harry & Meghan no. The Queen gave Harry the cottage residence because he was a newlywed because it would give them the privacy they desired.

56
Faith Flemming
3d ago

lies lies and more lies that will never happen the queen wouldn't permit it and neither will king Charles not to mention the good people of great Britain!

53
Vee Mo
4d ago

After all the BS they put the Queen through in her last days, no way could I welcome them back. At least not with Meghan. And Camilla is still Queen Consort no matter what, Queen Elizabeth said so it’s final.

40
