ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Ode To A Dead Tree

By Lary Bloom
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099Gj4_0iyeXgXs00
Lary Bloom photo Last glimpse of an autumn wonder.

You stumped me, you sly and courageous one.

There you were, performing in front of the house for all of our New Haven Octobers, even this very one, as you never played the part of victim.

Instead, you lit yourself organically, so bright in your reds and oranges that if Moses himself had walked the streets of East Rock he might have called the Burning Bush a weak copy.

Even this Halloween, you were nature’s costume, drawing as much attention from the little princesses and ninjas as the free ice cream samples at the soon-to-open Elena’s on Orange.

Indeed, every autumn you have been an East Rock tourist attractions for multitudes of owners of Leicas, Nikons, Canons and iPhones.

So, how is that when you were mortally infected you hid this fact from us? And, this October of all of them, you shined your very brightest?

Our admiration runs deep, even though as with every living thing your permanent record has its blemishes. For example, as the years have passed I held a certain worry about the way you wrapped yourself around wires that deliver electric current to our house.

I could imagine a pumped up nor’easter seeking out your branches and ripping away our ability to watch dreadful political news on television. Or for that matter, leaving our electric blanket cold, or making it impossible to toast the excellent bread I buy every Saturday from Flynn’s on State Street.

But now a worse fate has occurred. After an inspection by city arborists, you were diagnosed with a terminal illness, yet another that has been traced, since the days of the great Elm Disaster, to a variety of tree murders.

I have learned from Annie Mixsell, New Haven’s Tree Systems Coordinator and Tree Warden, an arboreal expert who supported this act of euthanasia on you, that there are about 29,000 trees that line our fortunate urban streets.

They are, the warden says, a great variety, including maples such as yourself, oaks, and varieties of elms that have proven resistant, if not immune, to the famous illness.

Like humans, all have their nemeses. Droughts, storms. Insects, diseases. And what happened to you, dear departed maple – the hollowing out of your center, and the transferring of all available nutrients to the branches, roots and leaves, that allowed such a colorful farewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxQIk_0iyeXgXs00
Street tree, we hardly knew thee.

When I saw the workmen out there, one of them up on a raised platform and running a powerful machine with the brand name of Vermeer (after he was a painter of light), I first figured, well, some trimming is necessary to avoid an electrical calamity. But then, a few minutes later, Suzanne screamed, ​“They’re cutting down our tree!”

Never mind that it wasn’t ​“our” tree, but the city’s. That’s because it sat on the strip of land between the sidewalk and the street. That’s what we used to refer to out in the Connecticut Western Reserve (the Cleveland , Ohio, area)– as the ​“tree lawn.”

Indeed, the URI (Urban Resource Initiative) has been planting trees on these strips for many years at no cost to homeowners, and a few years ago delivered a little linden to the left of the stately maple. URI, apparently, will grind your stumps, dear maple, and will likely plant another tree in the spring in the effort to replace you.

But, even given the miracles that trees deliver to us, it will take years before it ever stops Orange Street traffic the way you did.

And know this: We’ll always recall the autumn we moved in. You were green on that day, and the next you showed us how happy you were. And that’s how I’ll remember you.

Lary Bloom’s new book, I’ll Take New Haven: Tales of Discovery and Rejuvenation, is available at Barnes & Noble, Atticus downtown and Atticus Market, mActivity gym, RJ Julia Booksellers, Pilates Haven, Amazon, and by mail at [email protected]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads

CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new ​“place 2 be” will be a safe ​“place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“Red” Book Puts The Period On Periods

“We all know womanhood can be very challenging; that’s why it’s good to start it off with a sweet taste of support and a little cream cheese frosting,” Lily Grace Sutton read aloud to celebrate a new New Haven-rich book all about menstruation. Grace Sutton was reading...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Public Art Makes Grand A Bit More Grand

“We rise by lifting others,” reads a phrase from 19th-century writer and orator Robert Ingersoll, which now adorns a colorful mural on a wall on Fair Haven’s Grand Avenue. As if in literal demonstration of the quotation, on Friday morning, a woman hefted a small child into the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Rita Rae Keefe

Rita Rae Keefe, age 74, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Joseph Paul Klanko, died peacefully on November 6, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Derby on June 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Patrick and Ann Elizabeth Wall Keefe. Ms. Keefe was a graduate of Laurelton Hall High School, Southern Connecticut State University and earned her 6th Year Certificate from Fairfield University. She was a grammar schoolteacher and reading specialist for the Derby Board of Education for 37 years, until her retirement in 2007.
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Used Book Sale At Seymour Library

SEYMOUR – The Friends of the Seymour Public Library will be holding a used book sale on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19. The sale will run from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm each day. We have a good selection of puzzles – both adult and children’s puzzles....
SEYMOUR, CT
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Stabbing

2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STAMFORD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

Elm City’s Finest Shine At Shubert

The world-renowned Shubert Theatre was home to some of New Haven’s own on Saturday night, as a show entitled Elm City’s Finest brought artists performing everything from bomba to dramatic monologues to rock ​‘n’ roll to this first-of-its-kind event. The evening also included work displayed by local visual artists, food from local restaurants, and wares from local vendors.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Veterans Day Observance Scheduled On The Derby Green

DERBY — There will be an observation of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. on the Derby Green. This will be hosted by the John H. Collins American Legion Post 24 of Derby. The guest speaker will be former Derby Police Department Chief Eugene Mascolo, Brigadier General, CT National Guard, Ret.
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy