TechRadar
Vigilant Audio SwitchOne review
These might not be cheap, but the surprisingly small Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are great sounding speakers for any computer setup. And, bedroom musicians will appreciate the ability to switch to a flatter frequency response for their production needs. Of course, it is missing USB connectivity, but it at least comes with Bluetooth and a few other input options.
TechRadar
JBL Reflect Aero review
The JBL Reflect Aero are doing something that many other waterproof headphones struggle with, which is to sound great while keeping things tight in the submersion department. The headphones have an IP68 rating, very good sound quality, amazing touch controls, and a fantastic feature set. Oh, and they’re more affordable than you’d think.
Best wireless headphones under $100 in 2022
You're not likely to see both a pair of headphones in the box of your newest smartphone nor a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. However, if your budget has room for a bargain, you've got some good choices to consider in this list of the best wireless headphones under $100.
Best cheap noise-canceling headphones 2022
Whether you have an upcoming flight or frequently work at a nearby coffee shop, having a trusty pair of noise-canceling headphones is a must. These are our favorite picks that won't break the bank.
Best workout earbuds & headphones 2022
Need new headphones to motivate yourself and crush it at the gym? Don't just put on any old pair when there are plenty of others to choose from in this list.
15 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Engadget
Devialet's first portable speaker costs a mighty $790
The company says that it'll offer big sound despite its small size. French high-end audio company Devialet has a reputation for making powerful, interesting and eye-wateringly expensive speakers. Today, the company has announced its first portable smart speaker with an eye-watering price tag. Looking like a cannonball with its own carrying strap, the Devialet Mania is designed to calibrate its sound to the area it’s in. So, if near to a wall, it’ll tweak where its speakers are pumping to give you “expansive” and “powerful” audio while on the go.
UK brand Mitchell Acoustics launches in the US with wireless speakers and a Bluetooth turntable
The UK brand has branched out in the US with its uStream wireless speakers and an affordable Bluetooth turntable.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
techeblog.com
Devialet Mania Portable Speaker Costs $790, Boasts 360-Degree Audio for Metamorphic Sound
There’s the ultra pricey Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker, and then the Devialet Mania. At $790 USD, this portable speaker is no bargain itself, but does boast 360-degree audio, thanks to four full-range drivers and two subwoofers working together with Active Stereo Calibration acoustic mapping technology. This setup...
CNET
Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Top Picks for Every Listener
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.
PC Magazine
Brother MFC-J5340DW Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Connection Type USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 35000 pages per month. Maximum Scan Area 8.5" x 11.7" Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier, Fax. All Specs. At $249.99, the Brother MFC-J5340DW is...
