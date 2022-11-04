This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.

