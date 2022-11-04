Read full article on original website
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information
Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process. Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Durham named Temecula police chief
Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day
The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
sbcity.org
City Offers Free Pet Microchipping
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
spectrumnews1.com
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
theregistrysocal.com
Merlone Geier Sells 201,305 SQFT Retail Center in Jurupa Valley for $62MM
Merlone Geier is continuing its streak of sales activity across Southern California, recently selling a 201,305 square foot shopping center in Riverside County’s Jurupa Valley. According to public records, the West Coast retail investment company has sold Vernola Marketplace to Christopher Lupo and Victor Zonni of Parker House Furniture for $62 million, or about $308 per square foot.
iebusinessdaily.com
Prather to run Riverside airport
David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
