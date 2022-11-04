Read full article on original website
Rosalia Does Two Very Daring Sheer Gowns
Everyone else my be channeling Rosalía’s Motomami aesthetic right now, but on Friday night, the Spanish singer leaned into the sheer dress twin with not one but two rather sheer gown. The singer was attending Spain’s Los40 Music Awards in Madrid, and walked the red carpet in a gown from Acne Studios. It was made of black satin fabric for the skirt, which hung down in asymmetrical pieces around her legs to expose the strappy black heels underneath. The bodice was a sheer long-sleeved turtle-neck cut, backless, and with appliqué opaque shapes across her chest.
Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover
Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl. Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine. Rounding out Lopez’s ensembles for the accompanying editorial were a variety of dramatic outfits, including a black Balenciaga couture gown, gauzy pink Gucci gown, taupe and navy Saint Laurent blazer, blouse and sheer skirt,...
Gigi Hadid is Quitting ‘Cesspool’ Twitter
Gigi Hadid is joining the Twitter exodus following the purchase of the social media platform by Elon Musk, the billionaire who is currently using his account to field customer service questions all day. Over the weekend, Hadid shared an Instagram Story in which she reposted the news that Twitter’s human rights team had been laid off on Friday.
Chef Roze Traore Fills His Food With Style and Ivorian Sensibility
Roze Traore is hard to miss. He’s a 6’5” model, for starters, and usually dressed in a well-tailored suit, an ascot knotted around his neck. Plus, he’s a celebrity chef who flexes his culinary skills on TV and in regular contributions to NYT Cooking. Traore, a Seattle native by way of New York, cut his teeth in the food world’s most hallowed halls—Le Cordon Bleu, The NoMad Hotel, and the one-time World’s Best Restaurant, Eleven Madison Park—before striking out on his own to cook for the likes of Rick Owens and the late Michael K. Williams. His journey put him in kitchens across London, New York, Paris, and, most importantly, the Ivory Coast, where his family finds its roots.
10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons
Ahh, information. Just what the doctor ordered.
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Prove You Can Find Love on the Internet
People meet online every day. They connect on dating apps, slide into each other’s DMs on Instagram, or link up on Twitter. In this modern age, it’s all par for the course. People are even meeting over TikTok now. (Who knows, maybe BeReal will become the next matchmaking app.) Although we probably all know someone who met in this less-than-conventional way, there’s still something novel when you see it play out among the rich and famous—especially when they go all the way. Paul Mescal, 26, and Phoebe Bridgers, 28—who initially met and connected over Twitter for all the world to see back in 2020—are reportedly engaged. Millennials everywhere who are chatting with someone in their DMs right now just gained a little more hope.
Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski Are Teaming Up to Break the Internet
It’s sort of amazing that no images of Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski together had, to our knowledge, publicly existed on the internet until today. The two downtown darlings are regulars on the fashion party circuit, travel in similar circles, love to push both style and social commentary boundaries, and are single young mothers (in fact, Ratajkowski’s ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was a producer on Fox’s breakout film, Uncut Gems). Then again, historic moments are worth waiting for, and the photo of the two finally together that Ratajkowski posted on Instagram stories this morning promised so much more.
