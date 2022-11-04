People meet online every day. They connect on dating apps, slide into each other’s DMs on Instagram, or link up on Twitter. In this modern age, it’s all par for the course. People are even meeting over TikTok now. (Who knows, maybe BeReal will become the next matchmaking app.) Although we probably all know someone who met in this less-than-conventional way, there’s still something novel when you see it play out among the rich and famous—especially when they go all the way. Paul Mescal, 26, and Phoebe Bridgers, 28—who initially met and connected over Twitter for all the world to see back in 2020—are reportedly engaged. Millennials everywhere who are chatting with someone in their DMs right now just gained a little more hope.

1 DAY AGO