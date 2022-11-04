Buying a cheap third-party cable can have its pitfalls. If you start to charge your iPhone and end up with an ‘iPhone cable not supported’ error message, then it is easy enough to fix. Apple produces very good quality charging cables that will protect your iPhone from any electrical mishaps, and this is partly the reason why those cables cost so much money. Anyone who decides to cheap out and buy a less expensive cable is perhaps going to encounter issues. Today, we’ll show you what this error message means and how to resolve it.

