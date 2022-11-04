Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
Android Authority
5 things the Pixel Watch does better and worse than the Apple Watch Series 8
Find out how the new kid on the block compares to Apple's eighth generation. Google’s first-ever smartwatch faces tough competition, especially from the leading Cupertino-based wearable. The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 both launched this fall, so it’s only fitting to compare each watch head to head. While some features, like aesthetic or basic shape, might be too subjective to rank, others boast a clear winner. Find out five things the Pixel Watch does better vs Apple’s latest generation, and five areas where Apple comes out on top.
Android Authority
It's officially the end of the road for the Pixel 4 series
The 2019 Google flagships will no longer get regular software updates. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will no longer get regular software updates. The October 2022 security update was officially the last one for the phones. It’s time to bury your Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4...
Android Authority
Google is making all the right moves with the Pixel Tablet
Google's decision to focus on everyday usability is the right choice for the Pixel Tablet. Google’s tablet ambitions haven’t been a secret. The recently teased Pixel Tablet is just the latest in Google’s long line of attempts at cracking the elusive smart slate market. However, instead of taking the same formulaic approach to tablets, Google appears to be building something completely different.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 Long live micro-USB
The standard's here to stay, plus Google's Black Friday deals, a killer VR headset, clever corvids, and more top tech news. 🐀 Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m just back from vacation and have been enjoying playing Plague Tale: Requiem on my week off — those rats are terrifying, though!
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
RIP Google Hangouts. You will be missed. Welcome to the 457th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The EU’s Digital Markets Act is going into a six-month implementation phase. Basically, if a company is identified as a gatekeeper, it has to open up its services and platforms. Some apps and services might need to be changed, including Google Play, iMessage, and others. Keep an eye out, and let’s see what happens.
Android Authority
You still really don't need that Google Pixel 7 30W fast charger
Last year’s Pixel launch seemed to promise a significant boost to the charging speeds of Google’s phones, boasting a 30W charger requirement compared to the sluggish 18W from previous years. Some sleuthing revealed that the company wasn’t being entirely honest in its representation, with the Pixel 6 capped at 21W and the 6 Pro handing in 23W of peak power. Fine, but hardly the competitive power levels that the marketing materials initially promised.
Android Authority
November 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, first update for Pixel 7
The latest update is the first for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and fixes some bugs. The November 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Android Authority
How to use Siren on your Apple Watch Ultra
For the record, 86 decibels is pretty loud. The Apple Watch Ultra brought tons of new features and specs to the Apple lineup, including a brand-new safety feature for adventurous users. Find out what Siren does and how to use it in an emergency. QUICK ANSWER. To use the Siren...
Android Authority
How to generate a secure password with LastPass
A 2019 Google study tells us 75% of Americans are struggling with passwords. I know I am one of them! Things get even more worrisome when we learn about password habits. Many are easy to guess, and some people use passwords as simple as “password.” It seems most of us can’t be trusted with passwords, so using a good secure password generator and storage like LastPass is the best option. Let’s show you how to generate a secure password with LastPass.
Android Authority
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro cinematic video comparison: A clear winner
One of the defining characteristics of large lenses on traditional cameras is the stunning bokeh effect they produce. The stylistic choice creates segmentation between the subject and the background and adds to the overall cinematic appeal of video footage. Now that some of the best camera-focused phones can achieve near-DSLR...
Android Authority
What does 'iPhone cable not supported' mean?
Buying a cheap third-party cable can have its pitfalls. If you start to charge your iPhone and end up with an ‘iPhone cable not supported’ error message, then it is easy enough to fix. Apple produces very good quality charging cables that will protect your iPhone from any electrical mishaps, and this is partly the reason why those cables cost so much money. Anyone who decides to cheap out and buy a less expensive cable is perhaps going to encounter issues. Today, we’ll show you what this error message means and how to resolve it.
Android Authority
How to use Apple Watch Low Power Mode
Less time on the charger means more time on your wrist. We’ll be the first to admit that Apple smartwatches offer pretty dismal battery life. Luckily, Apple introduced Low Power Mode so users can eke out a bit more use between charges. Find out how to activate Low Power Mode on your device.
Apple struggles to find next Jony Ive as his successor leaves the company
A couple of weeks ago, BGR reported that Apple’s design chief was leaving the company after three years in the role. While the transition will take a few more months, a new report indicates that Apple is struggling to find a successor for the role that’s been Jony Ive’s for years. Here’s what you need to know.
Android Authority
Google is working with Renault to build a "vehicle of tomorrow"
With Android Auto as its base, the "software-defined vehicle" will benefit from Google's expertise in AI and Cloud computing. Google and Renault have teamed up to create a new car based on the Android Auto platform. The “software-defined vehicle’ will have a Digital Twin to help it get continuous updates...
Android Authority
Back tap gestures are finally a thing on Samsung phones
The new Good Lock module also lets you tweak your settings menu and set up power button shortcuts. Samsung has announced a new Good Lock module called RegiStar. This module enables back tap gesture functionality and more. Apple and Google have both offered a back tap gesture on their devices...
Android Authority
Poll: How do you feel about the Nintendo Switch in 2022?
Are you still a big fan of the console or are you eagerly waiting for the Switch 2?. The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost six years now, launching way back in March 2017. The console still seems to be chugging along at a good pace, with a deep library of quality games on offer.
Android Authority
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leak: What do you think?
One of them resembles the latest iPhone, while the other sports a curved display. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders have leaked online. The images show a sizeable camera bump and a curved screen for the Pro model. The vanilla variant seems inspired by the iPhone 14. Update: November 7,...
Android Authority
Samsung rolls out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S20 series
You can download One UI 5 right now if you live in Switzerland or Germany. The stable version of One UI 5 has arrived for the Galaxy S20 series. The update will also include October’s security patch. The update is available for Germany and Switzerland, with other regions to...
Android Authority
7 foldable phone problems that haven't been fixed yet
From the screen to pricing and more, here's what we want to see addressed. Foldable phones are gaining momentum since they were first introduced globally in 2019, and we’ve also seen these devices bring notable improvements over the years. These strides include tougher folding screens, reduced display creases, and more robust software.
