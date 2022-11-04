Amazon Studios to Develop Jeff Lemire’s ‘The World of Black Hammer’ into a Shared Cinematic Universe (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Black Hammer: Jeff Lemire Teases Return of Series After "The End" Next Year
For the past several months, it was believed Jeff Lemire's beloved Black Hammer series would come to a close in 2023 with Black Hammer: The End. First released in 2016, the primary title within the comics universe has run for 36 issues and was set to conclude with an additional 12 issues in The End. According to Lemire, however, that no longer seems to be the case. In the creator's latest newsletter, he confirmed that while The End would be the culmination of the Black Hammer Universe to date, more stories would be released after the next maxi-series.
‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’: Daniel Kaluuya Boards Sony’s Animated Sequel
Nope‘s Daniel Kaluuya is the newest addition to the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Sony’s follow-up to its experimental hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384M worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. The actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman, as previously announced. The original feature directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman watched as the teenage Miles Morales (Moore) became the Spider-Man...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix to Adapt ‘Gears of War’ for Feature Film and Animated Series
Another marquee video game franchise has officially found its streaming home. It has been revealed that Netflix has acquired the media rights to produce projects based around the Gears of War video game series. This comes after what has been described as a competitive negotiation process over the past number of months. The franchise had gradually become one of the most successful for the Xbox consoles. The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the franchise launch.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
murphysmultiverse.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series as Hermes
Many were excited when the announcement dropped that Percy Jackson and the Olympians were in development as a series. While many have a soft spot for the two films exploring the iconic books series by Rick Riordan, there still was some hope to finally see the entire series realized. Luckily, Disney+ has taken on the task of bringing the story of young Percy Jackson to life, as he uncovers his true heritage and enters a Greek mythology-filled world that he never knew existed.
411mania.com
Netflix Announces Gears of War Movie, Animated Series
Netflix is diving into the Gears of War franchise, announcing a live-action movie and animated series on the way. The streaming service announced on Monday that they are developing a live-action film based on the hit Microsoft game franchise as well as the animated series, with “potential for more stories to follow.” The announcement was made on the 16 year anniversary of the initial game’s release in 2006.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
The Boys Reportedly Added A DC And Marvel Vet For College-Set Spinoff
The Boys reportedly added a DC and Marvel vet for their upcoming college-set spinoff, Gen V.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
ComicBook
Superman Writer Dan Jurgens on What Kind of Superman The World Needs Today
What kind of Superman does the world need today? It seems like a question that's been asked everywhere from the deepest places in DC fandom to the highest executive offices at Warner Bros. It's a question that has made any adaptation of Superman on the big screen a divisive one, as the line between nostalgia or new age, boy scout or godly badass, is endlessly debated. The ComicBook Nation show sat down with longtime comic book icon Dan Jurgens to talk about Superman – and what version of the character the world needs today.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
tbivision.com
Amazon Studios rejigs content team for SVOD, AVOD & FAST pipelines
Amazon Studios has restructured its US & global TV creative development team under head of TV Vernon Sanders, to create “specialised pipelines” of original content for SVOD, AVOD and FAST. Sanders took on the role at the The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of...
