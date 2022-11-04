Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces New Outdoor Recreation Projects in 62 Counties
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state. “We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun, safe, and inclusive...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Archery Hunters Enjoying Success in 2022 Deer Season
Ohio’s archery hunters have taken 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The average bow harvest for the first seven weekends over the past three years is 54,021 deer. Through the same date in 2021, hunters checked 52,613 deer.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Statement from AG Yost on Family Dollar Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just days after his office sued Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking not just for reimbursement,...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) A female reported vandalism to property that was parked at a residence on Calhoun Street. No suspects at this time. Report filed. A male came into the Mount Vernon Police Department to report a missing phone. November 3. An officer was dispatched...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ongoing Investigation of One Vehicle Fatal Accident
On October 27th, 2022, officers were dispatched to a reported one vehicle traffic accident in the area of 107 Howard St. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old female, was deceased. Mount Vernon Police Department detectives and members of the Knox County Coroner’s...
themountvernongrapevine.com
The Knox Public Library Continues Donation Campaign for Food for the Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — This year marks the 34th year of The Knox Public Library campaigning for Food For The Hungry. While The Knox Public Library is no longer charging fines, they are continuing to collect food and funds in support of the annual Food For The Hungry Drive from 11/7–12/3. The library branches participating include: Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Danville, and Gambier.
themountvernongrapevine.com
6th Grade First Concert on November 17
MOUNT VERNON, OHIO (November 7, 2022) – Our 6th grade band and orchestra students have been working hard learning how to play their instruments and they’re ready for their first concert! Join us on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Middle School Gym. The 6th...
Comments / 0