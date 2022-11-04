MOUNT VERNON — This year marks the 34th year of The Knox Public Library campaigning for Food For The Hungry. While The Knox Public Library is no longer charging fines, they are continuing to collect food and funds in support of the annual Food For The Hungry Drive from 11/7–12/3. The library branches participating include: Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Danville, and Gambier.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO