Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Discourse About Drake's Shady Lyrics

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is not happy about people tying her to Drake and 21 Savage's new song off Her Loss .

On Friday, November 4, Meg took to social media to respond to being mentioned in Drake's verse on "Circo Loco." In the song, Drake raps, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." Drake doesn't actually namedrop her full alias and he could be referring to the butt injection craze. Nonetheless, fans are convinced Drizzy claimed Meg lied about being shot by Tory Lanez . In a series of tweets, the Traumazine rapper addressed the discourse.

"I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts," Meg tweeted . "I AM CLOUT B***H keep sucking my p***y."

Later on in the song, Drake appears to subliminally mention Meg again when he raps "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough/Play your album, track onе, 'kay, I heard enough." Since Meg did graduate from college last year, fans are adamant that the OVO Sound founder refers to Meg throughout the song. She also called out people who are using her situation with Lanez for clout points.

"Stop using my shooting for clout b***h ass N****s!" she wrote. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her."

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for the trial over her felony assault case against Tory Lanez . The Sorry 4 What singer was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Due to his recent altercation with August Alsina , Lanez was placed on house arrest until the trial begins on November 28.

See what else Meg had to say about Drake's new song below.

