'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire

DETROIT (WWJ) - Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.

WWJ's Charlie Langton reported live from the abandoned New Life Community Church on Dearborn Street where Detroit firefighters, a bulldozer and DTE personnel have convened to assess the integrity of the destroyed building.

"I've got a front row seat to this," Langton said of the scene, "...It's really the steeple that has authorities worried. This is all from a fire that started about 2 a.m. this morning in this abandoned church, a beautiful old building -- at least it was."

While firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze with no injuries, the building was gutted during the response, leaving authorities worried that the steeple could come crashing down on homes around the property.

"Now the authorities are here to make a decision," Langton said. "and they've made a decision to tear down this steeple and got the heavy equipment already in place."

Looking up at the steeple, Langton said he could see some swaying at the top which reinforces the decision to demolish the building.

"There's some stuff on top of it that doesn't look too promising," Langton said.

Crews are still determining how to tear own the building without affecting the surrounding residences and overhead electric wires, Langton reported.

"They're getting everything in place and figuring out the best way to do it," he added.