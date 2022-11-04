ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. Buccaneers Preview: Struggling Squads Searching For Wins

By Bri Amaranthus
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHxEY_0iyeSV6e00

Tampa Bay is on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 3-5 overall while the Rams are fresh off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. It's a matchup of the winners of the last two Super Bowls: both trying to turn around their losing records.

Tampa Bay is on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 3-5 while the Rams are fresh off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. LA scored only 14 points against the 49ers , marking the fourth time this season the Rams have scored fewer than 15 points.

LA's run game has struggled , totaling only 56 rushing yards in Week 8. Through seven games the Rams have only recorded 479 total rushing yards, which averages out to a staggeringly low 68 yards per game on the ground.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers have also struggled offensively without balance. In a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Tampa Bay ran for only 44 yards. Brady ranks second in the league with more than 2,200 passing yards.

“I still think he throws it great," Rams' signal caller Matthew Stafford said of Brady. "Obviously, he’s an elite competitor. Sometimes that's hard to see at the quarterback position, but I think it comes alive in him. It's pretty easy to see when he plays."

INJURY UPDATE: Rams coach Sean McVay is saying that he does anticipate Kupp - who injured an ankle when McVay regrettably had him on the field at the end of last week's blowout loss to the Niners - playing this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

ODDS: The Rams are 3-point underdogs vs. the Buccaneer s

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 5, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, FL)

TV/RADIO: CBS| ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Bobby Wagner evaluates the Buccaneers' offense:

I think the biggest difference is there's been some key drops in key moments. I think the run game is a little bit … they kind of moved away from the run game, so it's not as much. So, I think all of that plays part in how he's playing because I think you have to play complementary football from a running standpoint."

